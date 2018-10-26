New mum Pippa Middleton twins with sister Kate as she wears exact same Whistles dress for a stroll with baby son Because the little sister always has fashion first dibs…

If you were the little sister of the Duchess of Cambridge, would you raid her wardrobe every now and again? Or at least make a few royal-inspired purchases? Well, that's what doting mum Pippa Middleton did on Thursday, as she was spotted taking her baby boy out for a stroll – wearing the exact same Whistles polka-dot dress her older sibling Kate was recently photographed in. We can't blame her for tracking down the midi, since it's unsurprising become hugely popular after the Duchess was spotted in it – and, with its loose flowing fabric and flattering nipped-in waist, it's a comfy but stylish option for new mums.

Kate wore the exact same dress at a palace reception earlier this month

Kate originally wore the dress to welcome a group of BBC Radio 1 Teen Award finalists to Buckingham Palace alongside husband Prince William, teaming it with chic nude heels and her signature bouncy blowdry. Unsurprisingly, the dress has now sold-out online in every size except one – we wonder where Pippa found her version! Both sisters are known to be fans of Whistles, so it's highly likely they both fell in love with the midi dress before the 'Kate effect' took hold.

Pippa has shown the dress is super versatile, too, since she paired hers with comfy Jimmy Choo trainers and a cosy scarf for her walk with the pram – and as ever, wearing her favourite Ray Ban round-framed sunglasses. The pictures, published in the Mail Online, also show that the new parent has stashed her trusty tennis gear beneath the pram, suggesting she is starting to get back into her famously active lifestyle.

Whistles' Margot Spot Shirt Dress is £159

The youngest Middleton sister has been snapped on a few occasions since giving birth, each time looking stylish in her relaxed new-mum outfits. She and husband James Matthews are clearly enjoying outdoor walks with their little one, and have been spotted on a number of occasions pushing the buggy around London.

