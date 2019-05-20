Pippa Middleton's £695 royal wedding guest dress has flown off the shelves Beautiful in blue!

Pippa Middleton looked totally stunning at Lady Gabriella Windsor's royal wedding on Saturday, didn't she? The little sister of the Duchess of Cambridge dressed up for the big day in a pretty cornflower blue dress featuring a cute clover print – which is from much-loved New York fashion line Kate Spade. At £695, it's a pricey piece, but that didn't stop Pippa's fans from rushing to buy the frock, which has now sold out in every size but one. If you're a UK size 6, you're in luck, because there's still a few left online!

The chic midi dress has puffed gathered sleeves, a high neckline and a buttoned-down skirt – a style Duchess Kate is also fond of. Once again like her royal sister, Pippa chose to wear a matching Alice band for the ceremony at St George's Chapel, which was made by milliner Jess Collett - who also made hats for Sarah, Duchess of York and Princess Beatrice on the day. Pippa's headband retails for £320. She also wore a stunning pair of climber earrings by Garrard, featuring sapphires, tanzanites and diamonds. Wow!

Later, for the evening reception, Pippa wowed once again in a stunning evening gown made in pink lace – by another royal favourite designer, Erdem. The £2940 dress, pictured on the Mail Online, had a contrasting mustard waist detail, and she teamed it with an on-trend leopard print clutch by Wilbur and Gussie. A pair of strappy Hugo Boss heels finished the look. Princess Beatrice was also spotted wearing a stunning emerald green gown.

Saturday's wedding was certainly a stylish event, though of course royal bride Lady Gabriella Windsor totally stole the show in her incredible Luisa Beccaria gown - which was one of four custom-made dresses by the designer for the nuptials. The royal also had a six-metre veil, made from several layers of pink and white tulle and held together by hand-embroidered flowers. She also wore the Kent City of London Tiara, worn previously by her mother Princess Michael of Kent and grandmother the Duchess of Kent.

