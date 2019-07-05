Melissa Odabash talks royal swimwear, jewellery and how to look good at the beach Get the lowdown from this royally-loved designer...

If you love to see what A-list celebrities wear on the beach, you WILL have spotted Melissa Odabash swimwear. The designer has been described as the "Ferraris of swimwear" by Vogue and Beyonce, Sienna Miller, the Countess of Wessex and the Duchess of Cambridge have all worn her incredible beachwear in the past. When it comes to creating designs for the royals, Melissa has a new style in mind for Prince William's wife Kate. "The Duchess has a super classic style, so I’d say a stylish, classic one-piece in navy, white or black. I think all the royals who have worn my designs are great role models and they’re amazing for a younger generation who learn that you can be sexy and classy at the same time."

Melissa has just launched her jewellery line with QVCuk - Escape by Melissa Odabash

Sarah, Duchess of York and her daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie have revealed how much they love Melissa's designs and what's more, they're super down-to earth when it comes to purchasing them. "They visit the store and choose what they want, like all of our other clients" Melissa explained.

The Duchess of Cambridge has worn Melissa's designs in the past

The Duchess of Sussex is a new mum, and Melissa has great tips for ladies who may be feeling a little self-conscious wearing a swimsuit on holiday not long after giving birth.

"After you’ve had a baby, you can become so self-conscious about your body and your hormones are all over the place; so for any new mum I would suggest a classic black bikini, or something that has ruching down the stomach as that cinches in your waist and helps creates an hourglass body."

Although Melissa is one of the biggest names in beachwear, she has added an exciting string to her bow - jewellery! The American designer has just released a 19 piece collection with QVCuk featuring necklaces, bracelets, rings and earrings, in silver, gold and rose gold. Best of all, the price point fits an array of budgets - the range starts at just £16.

Melissa is very proud of the collection. "Everything I’ve designed is something that I would personally wear, when I travel, or on holidays at the beach. Also, I wanted it to be accessible to everybody, the price points are great and even though my regular swimwear collections are very high-end, it still fits with my brand perfectly."

Now on to the big question - does she prefer a bikini, swimsuit or tankini? "I actually wear all three! If I’m in Italy and I’ve eaten pasta I’m definitely wearing my one piece and if I’m paddle boarding, I'll wear my tankini surf tops to avoid applying sun block 50 times a day! But if I’m sunbathing, then I’m wearing a bikini."

