Instagram's seriously loving Amanda Holden's slogan T-shirt The Britain's Got Talent judge just said it with style….

Amanda Holden just wore the coolest statement T-shirt and we know you're going love it. The 48-year-old fashionista left the patterned dresses she's been working all week so far and instead chose to sport a simple pair of black jeans and a white top that said 'SISTERHOOD' on the front in bold metallic letters. We've tracked it down and it's from Law & Co - a store in the Cotswolds. Sadly, the £29.99 number is sold out; but we've put together some alternative buys that look very similar. The ITV star took to Instagram, giving the business a shout-out, writing: "#morning #HumpyHolden @thisisheart #glam @secretspauk Tee from my fav shop in Stow-on-the-Wold ! #happytobigupbritbiz check them out @lawandcostores"

Amanda looked fab in her SISTERHOOD T-shirt

This isn't the first time the BGT judge has worn a slogan top. Last month, Amanda donned a £205 slogan sweatshirt which came from high end brand Zadig & Voltaire and bared the words 'Rock & Roll' on the front in white letters.

£15, Marks & Spencer

She teamed the top with a simple satin skirt from Zara. Best of all, you can pick it up for just £25.99! Amanda wore the well-put-together look to work - the blonde beauty has been appearing on Heart Radio alongside Jamie Theakston. Fans took to Instagram to give her latest look their seal of approval, led by Katie Piper, who exclaimed: "I love this outfit!"

£39, Whistles

Despite the fact the mother-of-two sometimes looks casual, it doesn't mean her makeup and hair look relaxed. The ITV favourite told HELLO that keeping preened and perfected is very important to her.

"There's no way I'd step out in my pyjamas or rock up without a lash. To preserve my own sense of dignity, I always try to look good. My nan Ethel used to tell me: 'Never let your husband see you without lipstick.' I'm very mindful of how I look when I go out – which is just as well as I get photographed every day."

