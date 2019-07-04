Amanda Holden stuns Instagram in a funky kimono dress - and it has a royal edge Did you guess it?

The sun is shining, summer is here and Amanda Holden just stepped out in another truly fabulous outfit! The ITV star wowed Instagram fans on Thursday morning with her funky blue, black and white printed kimono dress, which she teamed with red hot high heel shoes. Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "#Morning! Happy #4thjuly @thisisheart #breakfast #JamieandAmanda #glam @secretspauk my dress is old! #vintage?! Issa!". Issa is the brand which the Duchess of Cambridge put on the map - she wore their royal blue dress for her official engagement pictures back in 2010. Sadly the brand is no longer in existence - so you will never be able to buy Amanda's chic mini dress. Bad times! However there's a lot of incredible kimonos on the market that look similar - keep scrolling!

Amanda's kimono was a vintage piece by Issa

Behind the mother-of-two's tip-top wardrobe, is her stylist Karl Willet. Karl also styles Jennifer Hudson, Ayda Field Williams and Paloma Faith and we spoke to the man himself, who lifted the lid on some of the Britain's Got Talent star's style secrets.

Talking about the ITV star's ever-changing look, Kyle said: "I would describe Amanda's style as fresh, summery, elegant. She proves you can still look chic and be comfortable at the same time. Our purpose is to inspire every day women to re create these looks from the high street. We love Zara, Arket, Reiss and French Connection."

The Duchess of Cambridge looked incredible in her Issa dress back in 2010

Amanda always looks perfect - does it take her long to get ready? Nope, surprisingly not! "It doesn't take long at all, " he explained. "She is fast! Clothing wise it's minutes and we are out the door. She's a dream to work with. Her approach to fashion and style is exciting for me; she's open to experimenting and pushes the boundaries of previous years."

We all know the blonde beauty is famously petite, and Kyle revealed his great style tricks for shorter gals. "Don't be afraid of a killer heel! Cinch your waist and take your hemline slightly shorter to elongate the legs."