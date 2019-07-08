Amanda Holden's yellow polka dot dress has taken over Instagram What a fabulous dress!

Amanda Holden looked incredible on Monday, starting off her week with a brand new, zesty dress that matched the lovely weather. The 48-year-old donned a bright yellow wrap dress design by Ganni - one of Holly Willoughby's favourite designer brands. Made from lightweight crêpe, the £160 number had a V-neckline, and cinched-in waist detail which proved a great fit on the petite star. We love the asymmetrical, midi-length hem too and she teamed the look with black strappy sandals. Leaving her jewellery at home, the ITV star let the fancy dress do the talking. Amanda shared her look with Instagram and fans loved her latest outfit of the day.

Amanda looked incredible in her fancy frock

The man behind the Britain's Got Talent judge's wardrobe is Kyle Willett. The talented professional also works with Jennifer Hudson, Ayda Field Williams and Paloma Faith. HELLO! had a fab chat with him about all things fashion, and you should hear what his best fashion hack is! "Zoflora!! It's amazing for a quick refresh if you can't wash a garment! Mix one cap of Zoflora with onecap of vodka and top up with cold water to create a fabric spray." Mrs. Hinch would be so impressed...

£160, Ganni

Mother-of-two Amanda and Kyle have a great working relationship, especially during the Britain's Got Talent live shows. "Amanda is a dream to work with," he revealed. "She's a dream client, and a friend! She loves to take risks and be adventurous. Her approach to fashion and style is exciting for me - she is open to experiment and push the boundaries of previous years."

Giving us the lowdown on her style, Kyle said: " I would describe Amanda's style as fresh, summery, elegant and she proves you can still look chic and be comfortable at the same time. Our purpose is to inspire every day woman to re create these looks from the high street."

