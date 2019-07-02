Amanda Holden dazzles Instagram with a £35 Topshop dress What a bargain!

Amanda Holden looked incredible on Tuesday morning, showing off her fabulous pins in a floral mini dress from high street store Topshop. Known as the 'Verona' frock, it was made in a tea dress style and is part of the 'Topshop Loves' collection. Designed with elegant puff short sleeves, tie detailing and romantic ruffles down the front and neckline, it would be ideal for your working wardrobe and an evening out. We love the ditsy floral print and the 48-year-old added swish high heel shoes from Sophia Webster. With her long hair curled and coiffed, the Britain's Got Talent star has never looked better.

Amanda looked stunning in her Topshop frock

This is the second time in under two days the ITV favourite has stepped out in Topshop. On Monday, Amanda decided to wear the much-loved 'Austin' dress - the angel sleeve number which has been a huge hit on Instagram. Designed in a lovely 'midaxi' shape, it has an all-over daisy print. With its spring-ready splashes of colour, it had a fab floaty and feminine look.

£35, Topshop

All sizes are currently available online too, so if you fancy adding it to your wardrobe, don't delay. The TV star's 1.1 million Instagram fans took to the comment section, giving her latest look a five-star rating, and we can totally see why!

MORE: Amanda Holden teams Topshop with Gucci and her Instagram fans love it

Amanda always looks fabulous but you may be shocked to know, she doesn't enjoy the gym. "I hate the gym, " she told The Express in 2015. " Instead, I have a lady who comes to my house who teaches me kundalini yoga, which is based on a lot of breath work and surprisingly hard work. My daughter, Hollie, does it with me and she calls it “ogre”! I also go for lots of walks with my dog, Rudie."

READ: Amanda Holden's floaty pink dress has made ALL of Instagram heart-eyed

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.