This is what Amanda Holden's fashion stylist swears by - and Mrs Hinch loves it too! Who would have thought it?

Amanda Holden is on fire right now when it comes to her wardrobe. Not only did she steal the show on Britain's Got Talent this year; but now she has a swish new role with Heart FM, she's been posting her daily outfits on Instagram, which are proving hugely popular. The man behind her looks is stylist Kyle Willett. The talented professional sorts out all the BGT star's looks and HELLO! had a fab chat with him about all things fashion. When we asked him what the cheapest clothing hack he swears by is, we were excited to discover it has a link to a certain Mrs. Hinch! "Zoflora!! It's amazing for a quick refresh if you can't wash a garment! Mix one cap of Zoflora with onecap of vodka and top up with cold water to create a fabric spray." Genius!

Amanda always looks incredible

Amanda and Kyle have a great working relationship, especially during the Britain's Got Talent live shows. "Amanda is a dream to work with," he revealed. " She's a dream client, and a friend! She loves to take risks and be adventurous. Her approach to fashion and style is exciting for me - she is open to experiment and push the boundaries of previous years."

Mrs. Hinch swears by Zoflora too

One of the things we love about the mother-of-two's looks is they are are always accessible and her clothes are often easy to get hold of. Kyle explained: " I would describe Amanda's style as fresh, summery, elegant and she proves you can still look chic and be comfortable at the same time. Our purpose is to inspire every day woman to re create these looks from the high street."

And you may be surprised to know, the 48-year-old is speedy when it comes to getting ready, too. "She is fast! Kyle explained. "Clothing wise it's minutes and we are out the door."

