Amanda Holden wows Instagram in the denim dress every woman needs

Amanda Holden decided to rock a denim dress on Tuesday - and it's one of those frocks that would suit every woman - as well as being made in an extremely classic style. Amanda's dress came from online fashion brand Sosandar and cost an affordable £69.00. Smart enough for the office yet still with a distinctively casual vibe, the shirt-style dress had poppers down the front and long sleeves which the ITV star rolled up. A popular number, there's already a few sizes out of stock already, so get in there quick if you want to invest. Keeping it simple, the Britain's Got Talent star teamed the frock with strappy nude high heels.

We loved Amanda's denim dress

Speaking of denim dresses - this one really reminds us of the dress the Duchess of Sussex wore back in July 2018 when the former Suits star watched her husband Prince Harry play in the Sentebale Polo Cup.

£69, Sosandar

Meghan looked typically radiant as she cheered Harry on from the side-lines, wearing a stunning navy dress by Carolina Herrera which she paired with some gorgeous nude shoes by Aquazzura. Amanda's Sosandar number is a dead ringer - and a lot cheaper.

Karl Willett is the stylist behind Amanda's daily outfits and he told Hello! that her style is really accessible. "I would describe Amanda's style as fresh, summery, elegant. She proves you can still look chic and be comfortable at the same time. Our purpose is to inspire every day women to re-create these looks from the high street."

And when it comes to styling hacks, Karl has the best, inexpensive tip. "Zoflora!! It's amazing for a quick refresh if you can't wash a garment! Mix one cap of Zoflora with onecap of vodka and top up with cold water to create a fabric spray." Mrs. Hinch would be so impressed with that one...

