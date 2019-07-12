Pippa Middleton looks stunning in daring yellow Ganni dress for Wimbledon semi-finals And it's still in stock!

Pippa Middleton pulled out another fashion winner for Wimbledon on Friday. The Duchess of Cambridge's younger sister looked stunning in a beautiful Ganni yellow midi wrap dress, as she joined husband James Matthews for the men's semi-finals. Taking her seat on Centre Court, Pippa oozed summer vibes in the yellow and floral frock, which features a daringly high side split, V-neck, narrow waist belt and cropped sleeves. Retailing for £160, the dress is still available in UK sizes 6-14. We loved how she accessorized the look too – adding a small white beaded shoulder bag with floral motif and strappy wedge heels. James even coordinated with his wife, adding a yellow tie to his pale blue shirt, navy jacket and cream chinos.

On Monday, the mum-of-one made a stylish entrance to Wimbledon, accompanied by her brother James. Wearing a blush pink dress by royally-loved designer Stella McCartney, the mini dress had wide pockets and gold detailing at the nape of the neck. The frock comes in at £725 but is no longer available to buy online after being spotted on Pippa. So if you want to get your hands on her Ganni dress, we suggest you act quickly because we predict it won't be around for long either.

Just like her sister Kate, Pippa, 35, is a fashionista in her own right. At Lady Gabriella Windsor's royal wedding in May, she dressed up for the big day in a pretty cornflower blue dress featuring a cute clover print – which was from much-loved New York fashion line Kate Spade.

At £695, it was a pricey piece, but that didn't stop Pippa's fans from rushing to buy the frock, which immediately sold out. And she even added a funky blue headband - her sister's favourite hair accessory.

