The secret the royals have been hiding about the Royal Box at Wimbledon We had no idea!

It's a tennis fan's dream to land a seat in the Royal Box at Wimbledon – not only do you get to watch from the best seats in the house and be gifted with a special goody bag, but you also get your very own TV!

Thanks to David Beckham, who watched the Centre Court action with his mum Sandra back in 2019, we now know that guests in the Royal Box are able to get even closer to the action by watching the players on the court and on their own TVs.

Guests are even able to swap between courts so they get to watch two games at once – how lucky is that?

Sharing a picture on Instagram at the time, David and his mum posed for a snap during a break in the game. Captioning the image, David wrote: "Fun day at Wimbledon with mum... #tradition."

In the background of the shot, a small TV built into the panel was in clear view, with a different game being played than what was on Centre Court.

Guests in the Royal Box are treated to their own TVs

Meanwhile, guests of the Royal Box are also treated to a delicious-looking afternoon tea, which consists of plenty of sweet treats.

Sharing a snap on Twitter in 2019, Judy Murray gave fans a sneak peek at her plate, which she had filled with decadent chocolate desserts, carrot cake and a fruit trifle with a shot of syrup in a test tube.

This looks delicious!

Unfortunately for us, not everyone can get their hands on a seat in the Royal Rox, as they are reserved for friends and guests of Wimbledon.

The official website reads: "British and overseas royal families, heads of government, people from the world of tennis, commercial partners, British Armed Forces, prominent media organisations, supporters of tennis and other walks of life". In total, there are 74 seats in the Royal Box, which are all dark green in colour and come with padding for extra comfort.

