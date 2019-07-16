Scarlett Moffat reveals her £16 style tips for women with big busts Bargain!

Everyone's a fan of Scarlett Moffatt and we love checking out her Instagram to keep up with all her latest outfits. The 29-year-old has been working with high street store Peacocks lately and you should see the fashion gems she's been sporting. Her latest look includes a fabulous orange Bardot top, which the former Gogglebox star is hailing as one of her fashion must-haves, particularly if you have a large bust. Taking to Instagram wearing the £16 floral number, she wrote: "They say diamonds are a girl's best friend - well, I say a Bardot top is a busty girls best friend! loving these type of floaty tops for the summer." We have the best news - all sizes are currently available online, and as the TV favourite quite rightly said, they are super flattering.

Bardot tops are Scarlett's style must-haves

Speaking of the Bardot cut, Scarlett wore yet another off-the-shoulder dress last week by Peacocks which has since caused a bit of a stir. Her red versatile jersey dress - which also comes in black - features a faux button up front, an elasticated waist and of course, a flattering bardot neckline.

£16, Peacocks

Also priced at £16, both would be perfect to throw in your case if you are jetting off on your hols.

Scarlett looked stunning in her red bardot dress

Since Scarlett has worn it, the dress has been snapped up by a whole host of influencers and HELLO! can reveal that one is sold every 20 seconds! Mind-blowing.

Scarlett felt her best in the dress, writing: "Feeling like a curvy Spanish señorita emoji!"

Scarlett's dress, £16, is also available in black

"I think it’s important to have self love and honestly when I look in the mirror wearing this I love what I see, I’m not picking all the bits about myself I’m not keen on! and I don't care if that sounds big headed." Can't say fairer than that!

