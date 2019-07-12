Holly Willoughby looks blooming lovely in the floral halterneck dress of dreams Holly looks fancy in florals...

In life, many say you leave the best until last and Holly Willoughby did just that on Friday morning, as she filmed her final stint on This Morning before she broke up for the summer holidays. The ITV star decided to go all out and wear a stunning halterneck dress - a type of cut we haven't seen her wear very often! Her frock was by high end designer Kobi Halperin and you can purchase it at Fenwick online for a cool £580. Wowzers! The black design was covered in a burst of neon florals and is perfect for a summer wedding, due to the light material, asymmetric hem and criss-cross square back. The 38-year-old added black strappy sandals by Office, leaving her trademark nude high heels at home.

We loved Holly's halter dress

Holly may be having a break from TV but that doesn't mean her busy schedule stops. On 18 July, her fifth range for Marks & Spencer is released and we just know it's going to be a sellout. Speaking of her summer collection at the press launch, Holly said: "It's really wearable, they're all clothes that I would have in my own wardrobe.

Holly's dress - £580, Kobi Halperin @ Fenwick

I think now being on our fifth collection we know what works and what the buyer really loves. What's nice about this collection as well is that it's a real summer capsule collection, everything in it sort of ties in so if you're going to go away on holiday and you just want to shove a couple of bits in your bag, everything intermingles quite nicely for you to have this lovely summery, cool vibe – it all works."

Holly gave her fans a sneak peek of her new collection at the weekend, when she posted a snap from her sunny holiday in Tuscany. The mother-of-three was wearing a gorgeous new khaki jumpsuit from her latest range. "Ciao Tuscany... you've been bellissima! Jumpsuit @marksandspencer #comingsoon #hollyloves," she wrote. At £69, we can't wait to add it to our wardrobes, ASAP!

