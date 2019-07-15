Marks & Spencer's orange dress is on sale - and Kate Garraway's already bought it Happy shopping!

Kate Garraway always steals the show on Good Morning Britain with her wardrobe, and on Friday the ITV favourite dazzled fans with a stunning dress from Marks & Spencer. The frock is known as the 'Jacquard Waisted Midi Dress' and it's currently down to £35.50 in the brand's summer sale - a great saving on its original price of £59. The bohemian style number is loose and flowing and is designed with a chic jacquard print. There's a prominent waist detail that cinched in the 52-year-old's silhouette and it gave her a seriously flattering finish. There are a few sizes left - so don't delay if you want to invest! Kate decided to go into full-on colour block mode with her accessories, adding fuchsia pink high heels. WOW!

Kate looked incredible in her orange M&S dress

Not only has this dress proven very popular, it has received rave reviews online. One shopper wrote: "I was walking through M&S and saw this dress and it was the colour that made me stop!"

£35.50, Marks & Spencer

She added: "l purchased it and tried it at home and it's as stunning on as I thought it would be. I love the side pockets, the fullness and swing of the skirt, the shirring on the waist and sleeves are nice. I will say again - I love it!" You can't say fairer than that, right?

Loose Women's Saira Khan also has the same orange dress

And it's not just Kate that has donned this zesty number - back in June, Loose Women's Saira Khan wore the very same design on the show. She styled it with tan high heel wedge shoes and left her jewellery at home, letting the dress do all the talking.

We love how the flowing, versatile frock would be easy to throw in your suitcase ahead of a holiday as it's so light. What are you waiting for?

