This Morning fans are blown away with Holly Willoughby's £22 denim dress

Holly Willoughby looked incredible on Thursday morning - dazzling fans on Instagram with the denim dress of dreams. The skater style dress is from high street store Oasis and costs just £22! Yes, you read that right. It's currently on sale, down from £45 and there are a few sizes left, so be quick if you fancy investing in this fashion staple. We love the flowing sleeves and lovely light material - it was a great fit on the ITV favourite. Keeping the rest of her outfit simple, Holly, 38, added nude high heel strappy sandals from Office and a simple pendant necklace.

This will be the penultimate outfit we will see from Holly for a while - the This Morning star took to Instagram to explain she is off very soon on her summer break! "Morning Thursday... getting slightly giddy that this is our penultimate show before the summer!" Where will the mother-of-three be jetting off to? We can't wait to see snaps.

Holly recently went away for a romantic weekend with her husband Dan Baldwin, where they went to watch Elton John in concert in Tuscany. The couple were even treated by Elton himself, who dedicated a song to them. The star also posted a picture from her sunny break on Monday evening, showing off the gorgeous new jumpsuit from her latest range with Marks & Spencer.

"Ciao Tuscany... you've been bellissima! Jumpsuit @marksandspencer #comingsoon #hollyloves," she wrote. The £69.50 number will be available to buy 18 July and the blonde beauty is very excited about it, telling HELLO! "The khaki jumpsuit has a bit more of a casual vibe, although you could wear it with a strappy black heel so you can either dress it up or down." We can't wait to have it hanging up in our wardrobe...

