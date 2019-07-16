Amy Hart looks stunning in the green floral dress of dreams Curtis, who?

It's been just over a week since Amy Hart left the Love Island villa, and ever since she touched down in London town, the UK has been going crazy over the blonde beauty. She may have been dumped by Curtis, but that hasn't stopped the Essex native from dusting herself off and reflecting on her fabulous experience on the show. The ITV star appeared on Loose Women on Monday to chat all things Love Island and we couldn't help but not only love her fabulous new 'do (who needs mermaid hair when you can have a seriously funky bob?!) but also her green floral wrap dress. The frock came from popular online brand In The Style, and is part of the Billie Faiers collection. With its wrap front, frill sleeves, a tie waist and gorgeous green and pink tones, it was the perfect choice for Amy to wear on the show. Priced at £35, it won't break the bank either, although it's selling out as we speak, so don't hang about if you fancy this fabulous frock hanging up in your wardrobe.

Amy looked gorgeous in green!

Ahead of the show, the 27-year-old posted a smouldering selfie of her new, shorter hair, and wrote: "Always make the comeback bigger than the setback. Haircut and @richyhairuk extensions applied by @jaimehunt_london hair styled and Make Up by @marcosgmakeup, styling by @jeffmehmet." Jamie Hunt from Richy Hair extensions used Tape hair and explained the transformation online, stating: "Extensions aren't just about the length, it's about the volume too. And this is certainly a great example."

£35, In The Style

And for her smouldering makeup look, celebrity makeup artist Marcos revealed all the products he used to perfect her face.

MORE: Where the Love Island girls get their swimsuits and bikinis from

"Makeup by me using @benefitcosmeticsuk @narsissist @hdbrowsofficial @lauramercier @t3haircareuk @moroccanoil @eylureofficial @maccosmetics @fentybeauty @diegodallapalma_official." Girl, you are looking GORGEOUS.

READ: Love Island's finale has been announced – but we don't want it to end!

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.