Holly Willoughby shows off her killer legs in shorts from her M&S collection Sun's out, legs out!

Holly Willoughby is off work at the moment - taking a much-deserved break from her role as host on This Morning. To celebrate, she's enjoying her time in the sun at home. Taking to Instagram, the 38-year-old posed in the mirror wearing a pair of shorts from her latest Marks & Spencer edit. The £25 black linen shorts were the perfect choice for the scorching temperatures, and she teamed it with a relaxed, slightly crinkled white shirt. The M&S ambassador has certainly caught the sun, she looks like an absolute bronzed goddess. She captioned the photo: "Suns out... legs out! This is definitely shorts weather," followed by three sun emojis. She's not wrong there!

Fans have rushed to the comments section to show their appreciation for Holly's latest look. One fan commented: "I have these in black and stone....soooo comfy. I love them xo." These shorts come in three colours; black, magenta and natural. Talking about the versatile shorts, Holly said: "High-waisted shorts are a friend to everyone."

RELATED: Marks & Spencer has the solution for chafing thighs in the heatwave - hallelujah!

In recent years, Holly has undergone a noticeable weight loss. While the TV presenter has never spoken about it at much length, it's believed she has private pilates classes at home.

Speaking to The Sunday Times Magazine, she recently said: "I very deliberately don't talk about it. Just because I don't think it's helpful to the conversation, for women generally. As long as you are healthy and happy, that's really all that matters." She then added: "It's a personal thing for me, and I think that people get obsessive with it. On this show [This Morning] I've sat across the sofa from mums and dads who've lost children to anorexia, or their children are currently going through it, and they sit there and say, 'It doesn’t help that there's such a fascination with weight at the moment.'"

MORE: Holly Willoughby's NEW Marks & Spencer range has dropped and it's proving to be a big success

She concluded: "Everybody knows what leads to a healthy lifestyle, but it's not up to me to give you a blow-by-blow account of what I've eaten that day. It's not helpful, and it's not what's important."