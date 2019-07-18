Amanda Holden wears the perfect summer dress as she poses with her two daughters Picture perfect...

A shout out to Amanda Holden’s husband Chris, he’s proving to be quite the Instagram husband. As Amanda and her family enjoy an idyllic time on holiday, the 48-year-old has been keeping us all entertained - and a little jealous - on Instagram. From poolside posing in a red bikini to a loved-up snap with her hubby, Amanda’s holiday snaps are her dreamiest yet. The Heart Radio DJ’s latest upload is one she needs to put in a photo frame when she gets home - a beautiful shot of her posing with her two daughters. There’s no denying a family resemblance - the kids look just like their mum!

In the snap, all three girls are grinning and they’re all dressed up in their finery. Amanda looks stunning in her floral summer dress which she has teamed with a pair of pink metallic sandals. She’s also clutching a glass of wine - if that’s not a sign she’s truly relaxing while on holiday, we don’t know what is.

Amanda’s eldest daughter, 13-year-old Alexa is donning a mini dress - it’s official, style certainly runs in the family. Keeping the look young and age-appropriate, she’s teamed it with a pair of box-fresh white trainers.

The youngest, the super-adorable Hollie, looks delightful in a turquoise summer dress - the perfect choice for a seven-year-old. If these three beauties aren’t giving you major summer holiday inspo, we don’t know what will.

The photo has already racked up thousands of likes, and plenty of comments. Many Instagram users are desperate to find out where Amanda’s dress is from - join the club! As soon as we hunt it down you’ll be the first to know - y’know. straight after we virtually add it to our basket.