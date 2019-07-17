Holly Willoughby has released ONE item from her Marks & Spencer collection a day early - hurry! We predict a sell out…

Holly Willoughby's fashion fans have been eagerly awaiting her new Marks & Spencer collection that's set to drop on 18 July - but she's surprised us by releasing one piece a day early! The M&S official Instagram account posted on Wednesday: "The Holly Loves edit launches tomorrow with 15 gorgeous pieces that we know you will LOVE. To celebrate we are giving our instagram followers the exclusive chance to shop @hollywilloughby favourite piece from the collection a day early, and it's no surprise that she has selected this gorgeous jumpsuit in a lovely khaki hue. The jumpsuit from the last edit sold out quickly so make sure you tap to shop now…"

Cotton Blend Utility Waisted Jumpsuit, £69 (available here)

You heard them! Holly's 'Cotton Blend Utility Waisted Jumpsuit' is now available online, and is currently still in stock in all sizes. It's priced at £69 and made in a cotton blend fabric, so perfect for the warmer weather. The This Morning presenter even took it on her recent holiday to Tuscany.

It's clearly one of the star's favourite pieces from the collection! She even gave some insight into what inspired the jumpsuit - which is an updated version of her popular denim one-piece - at a recent launch event for her range.

Explaining her reasoning, Holly said: "What we've done is try to push the boundaries a little bit. I think the last collection, the denim jumpsuit, when I looked at the rails I was like, 'Oh that's going to be a bit marmite,' that one you're either going to love it or hate it. But I was blown away by how much across the board people were wearing it and buying it and just loved it.

"I remember when I put it on for the first time and thinking I'm a bit scared of a jumpsuit because it's just going to be pulling and I'm not sure about it, but actually it turned out to be the most comfortable, wearable, popular item," she added. "So this time we couldn't not bring it back – this khaki jumpsuit is the same shape but just a little bit softer and it has a bit more of a casual vibe, although you could wear it with a strappy black heel so you can either dress it up or down."

