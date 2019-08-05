Maura Higgins goes for a demure white suit as she talks about her new job on This Morning Suits you, Maura

Maura Higgins took to the This Morning sofa on Monday afternoon to chat to hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford about her new gig on the show - and she dressed up for the occasion looking angelic in a white co-ord suit. The 28-year-old Irish beauty - who came fourth place on this year's Love Island with Curtis Pritchard - looked stylish in a white belted blazer, a pair of bootcut trousers and a pair of sandals.

Perhaps she was inspired by her pal Molly-Mae Hague's outfit from the Love Island Reunion Show, which aired on Sunday evening. The runner-up looked incredible on the show wearing a white PrettyLittleThing suit which is still available now.

Molly-Mae wearing the cream belted blazer, £40, and straight leg trousers, £25, both PrettyLittleThing

But back to Maura! It was a glam look for the reality TV star who won herself a legion of fans in the Love Island villa thanks to her straight-talking no-nonsense attitude.

The brunette will be joining the show as an agony aunt and will provide viewers with her straight-talking advice. She will also take on challenges across the country in a series of short films called Maura Than Meets the Eye.

"I’m getting flutters about joining This Morning. I can't believe it. It's beyond my wildest dreams," she said last week when the news broke. "I've grown up watching Phillip, Holly, Eamonn, Ruth and the team. Mad to think I'm now part of that iconic family. Can't wait to crack on."

This Morning editor Martin Frizell added: "Maura was the stand-out star of this year's villa antics with her straight-talking opinionated views."

If you're wanting to copy Maura's style, here are a few white suits that are very similar…

SHOP: White belted blazer, £60, and trousers, £45, both River Island

SHOP: ASOS Design white blazer, £53, and trousers, £32

SHOP: White suit jacket, £35, and wide-leg trousers, £29.50, both Marks & Spencer

