Rochelle Humes WOWS This Morning with an amazing orange printed dress Outfit goals, Rochelle!

Rochelle Humes presented This Morning on Friday and as always, she scored 10/10 in the style stakes! The mother-of-two decided to bring out the brights and don a beautiful frock by Finery London. The £159 number had a lovely high neck and long sheer sleeves, gathered cuffs and was cut in a midi length. The 30-year-old former Saturdays singer left her accessories at home and instead added lace-up nude high heel shoes by Missguided. Fans flocked to Instagram to shower the ITV favourite with praise, and the dress got lots of love. "Love this dress Rochelle! What a great fit too." Another added: " In love with this dress!"

What a stunner!

The TV presenter has recently been on the cover of the September 2019 issue of Women's Health, without any clothes! And she looked incredible. Speaking to the magazine, she revealed why she had finally taken part in its annual 'naked' issue. "I wasn't as body confident as I am now," she said. "And I would have been worried about what people might think, like what are my motives for doing it? But I don't really care about what people think anymore. And I'm so happy with my body, because now I know what it can do. I'm in a happy place, so why the hell not? Stretch marks and all, here I am."

£159, Finery London

The Essex-born beauty tries to eat a healthy diet, telling HELLO!: "I really do try and eat well. Not in a diet point of view but more to make sure I've got enough goodness. My body craves good food; so when I've not had enough fruit or veg it's like - I can tell."

However, she does like to treat herself from time-to-time. "My ultimate cheat meal, and my last meal if I was on death row, would be a roast dinner. I'm just such a Sunday roast fan. But I also want the dessert - I want the cheese board." NOM!

