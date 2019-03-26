Everyone wants to know where Rochelle Humes' daisy-print midi dress is from - and we've tracked it down Mystery solved!

Rochelle Humes might be recovering from a weekend of partying for her 30th birthday, but that didn't stop her looking gorgeous as ever for an appearance on This Morning on Tuesday. Joining Holly and Phil to present the fashion segment on the show, she made sure she looked the part to share her favourite spring dresses for the season - wearing a pretty blue midi frock with a ditzy daisy print all over. Teasing on social media by showing pictures on her Instagram Story - without mentioning the brand - fans were increasingly keen to find out where it was from.

Fans couldn't wait to find out where Rochelle's dress was from

After the show posted a teaser of Rochelle on Twitter, plenty of viewers rushed to ask about her outfit. "Rochelle's dress is fab, where is it from? Need it in my life," one wrote, and another added: "Gorgeous dress Rochelle. Where is it from?" The dress is actually Rixo's 'Monet' dress, and costs £285 online.

We can’t believe we nearly missed Ruth Langsford's gorgeous M&S trousers – AND they’re in the sale!

Loading the player...

The star teamed the look with a simple pair of black ankle boots and a black belt - and hairstylist Maurice Flynn pulled her hair into a sleek ponytail to let the dress' statement puff sleeves do the talking. During the segment, Rochelle gave her tips for shopping for an occasion dress, saying, "What I would say, is when you're investing in an occasion dress, my top tip would be go for something that you can restyle again. If you invest in something nice you want it to last."

Rochelle's Hunza G swimsuit

Rochelle has certainly had a fun few weeks - not forgetting her star-studded birthday party. She also took a trip to Dubai earlier in March, impressing her followers again in her hot-weather fashion choices. We were particularly smitten with her flattering Hunza G swimsuit, the brand that memorably made Holly Willoughby's sell-out bubblegum pink version from summer 2018. We wonder if we'll soon be saying the same about today's Rixo number…

Lorraine Kelly just wore a £10 dress to present Lorraine, but fans aren't happy