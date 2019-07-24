Rochelle Humes just wore the cutest cherry-print bikini – and it's £25! It's on our wish list

Yay, we love it when celebs wear a bikini we can actually afford. So thank you Rochelle Humes for bringing this super cute number to our attention. The presenter, who is married to singer Marvin Humes, shared a summery snap on her Instagram page showing herself in a pretty cherry-print bikini with tie front and hipster bottoms. Rochelle's swimwear is from high street fave New Look, making it affordable for us non-celebs. The white cherry top is only £14.99 and the matching bottoms are just £9.99. There's so going to be a rush on this one so don't hang around if you like it.

Photo credit: Instagram / Rochelle Humes

We think Rochelle looks fantastic in the photo, makeup-free and her hair all natural. The star looks happy and relaxed as she enjoys the scorching British sunshine (not often we say those three words). There were plenty of compliments on her bikini, with one fan writing: "Love this bikini!" and others asking where it was from.

White cherry bikini from New Look

Rochelle posted an inspiring message to her followers alongside her bikini photo, revealing how her body confidence has soared since having children. She wrote: "Spending quality time with my little family in the sunshine. A few years ago I would have really worried about walking around in a bikini in case people saw my cellulite, my stretch marks or my cesarean scar. My outlook now is so SO different, I've not even given it a thought. My worries are now more like 'have the kids got enough sun cream on or how many ice lollies can they consume in day before their teeth rot'."

Rochelle and husband Marvin

She continued: "I wish I appreciated my body before the way I do now, it's crazy to think I'm more confident in my body post-kids than before, maybe because I know just what my body can do or I've just grown up and realised there's WAY more to life. #moreselflove#lessselfdoubt #projectbodylove."

A huge high five to Rochelle for her positive message and donning a bikini post-kids. She looks amazing!

