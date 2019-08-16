Michelle Keegan's black bikini sends Instagram into a meltdown Sizzling...

Michelle Keegan - we are in awe! The stunning actress has been on an idyllic holiday in Ibiza with her husband Mark Wright and a huge group of friends and her Instagram snaps the past week have made us want to book a flight to the White Isle immediately. On Thursday evening, the Our Girl actress shared yet another bikini snap - and prepare for your jaw to drop! Reclining on a white sofa in her villa, Michelle wore a black bandeau bikini which she accessoried with gold chains and snazzy sunnies. The brunette beauty wore her hair in a sleek bun and showed off her golden tan. Fans took to the comments section to shower her tanned bikini bod with compliments, and even Michelle's former Coronation Street co-star Brooke Vincent wrote: "Right I’ve had enough now! Stop!"

Michelle looked incredible in her black bikini

Looking good is important to Michelle.The actress revealed to HELLO! that she likes to keep hydrated at all times, saying: "I drink a pint of water every morning when I wake up.” Pass us that bottle of Evian ASAP.

The Manchester-born beauty also likes to switch things up and get creative with her workouts, to stop them getting boring. "Find something active that you enjoy so that it doesn't become a chore! I love taking my dog for long walks." She also advises that grabbing your best gal pal is key. "Do exercise with a friend! That way, you can spur each other on. Don’t overly push yourself. I only set myself a target to spend 45 minutes in the gym and then, I’m done. I think it is important to do everything in moderation."

And wearing makeup to the gym is a no-no, because she has a hidden beauty trick. "I love Nouveau Lashes LVL treatment. They look amazing, making my lashes darker and more voluminous." And we couldn't agree more with that one - who wants mascara running down your face after a set of squats?