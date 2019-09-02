Alex Jones reveals she loves a charity shop bargain - see what she bought You've got to love a bargain buy...

Thanks to her role presenting Shop Well for Less alongside Steph McGovern, we all know Alex Jones can spot a bargain or two, but the 42-year-old has confirmed that she also follows her own advice when it comes to cutting costs. The brunette beauty wore a trendy orange and green hair bow whilst chatting to co-presenter Steph towards the end of episode five and fans on Twitter were keen to find out where the cute headpiece was from. One twitter user tweeted to Alex: "Obsessed with all your hair accessories on #shopwellforless where was that peach and blue hairpiece from please?!"

Proving her devotion to finding a good bargain the One Show presenter revealed that the hair bow was actually a thrifty purchase, replying: "That was one I picked up from a charity shop years ago x". Although this does mean that Alex's enviable bow may not be an easy item for us to get our hands-on, we can't help but bow down to the TV presenter for not only proving herself to be a thrifty queen but also for encouraging the use of charity shops as we are all becoming more aware of fast fashion.

Alex has had a busy summer; she recently enjoyed her first holiday with her new baby Kit in the South of France. In August, the mum-of-two took to her Instagram story to share a cute family shot of her holding Kit and of two-year-old Teddy sitting on the floor with the jokey caption: "Trying to persuade a toddler to have a picture." In the picture, The BBC presenter once again sported a cute headband, but this time in mustard yellow - fingers crossed this one is easier for us to get our hands on!