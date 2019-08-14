Kate Garrawary wows Good Morning Britain viewers in the perfect purple dress And it's available now...

Kate Garraway is the gift that keeps on giving for morning TV style inspo. The 52-year-old TV presenter wowed once again on Wednesday morning in another covetable dress. Whilst presenting Good Morning Britain with her co-hosts Richard Madeley and Charlotte Hawkins, the snappy dresser wore the perfect purple dress from Damsel In A Dress, which you can find online and at John Lewis, Next and Debenhams. The dress showcased the mum of two's enviable figure with a flattering tie waist detail - and we love it so much, we need it.

Why do we love it so much? Well, the tunic dress has a £129 price tag and is perfect for work or a relaxed get-together. The contrasting black collar and the gold eyelets add a unique twist to Kate's workwear outfit and we can imagine her wearing this time and time again. Thankfully, it's in stock and it's available to buy. Shop it below!

As usual, Kate was styled by Debbie Harper, the right-hand woman for all the GMB ladies. As well as Kate, she's tasked with sourcing the perfect outfits for the likes of Charlotte Hawkins, Susanna Reid and meteorologist Lara Tobin. For this outfit, Debbie paired the vivid purple dress with purple heels in almost an identical shade - that's no mean feat! She added minimal jewellery to give Kate's frock all the glory it deserves.

SHOP: Hannah dress, £129, Damsel In A Dress (via Next)

The blonde-haired beauty had her hair styled perfectly - as always. Her highlighted locks were blow-dried straight with plenty of volume and bounce. Kate's makeup team also went for a light smokey eye and natural lip to bring the whole look together - and we just wish we could look this good at 6am!

The GMB star recently sent fans crazy when she showcased a rare hairstyle change on the morning news show. Renowned for her perfectly groomed look, Kate experimented with light beachy waves and she absolutely nailed it! Taking to her personal Instagram account she debuted a picture of her spiced up look with the caption: "Trying out a new 'do' on @gmb this morning. It’s called the #wigglewave & is an @amyhair4 speciality! What do you think?"We think it's a keeper, Kate.

