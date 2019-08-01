Kate Garraway's 'hot lips' dress is so fun – and it's on sale now When style gets romantic

We love it when celebrities have a little fun with their fashion, and that's just what Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway did on Wednesday. The star wore a cute lipstick-print shirt dress on the show by cult brand Sugarhill Brighton. "Wednesday on @gmb #mood - love!!! Dress @sugarhillbrighton," Kate posted alongside a snap of herself in the frock on her Instagram page. The outfit is a perfect colour combo of navy with the coolest pink and red lip prints dotted all over. We don't know about you, but her frock has us thinking of summer holiday smooches. Anyway, enough of that, here's where to get her outfit…

Photo credit: Instagram / Kate Garraway

Kate's gorge frock is the Kendra Summer Kisses Batik Shirt Dress by Sugarhill Brighton, currently on sale at £44, reduced from £58. Whoop whoop! It's available in all sizes from eight to 16 so hop along to their website if you want to copy the star's look. The kiss dress is one of the store's bestselling designs, featuring a button-up front, relaxed collar and tie waist.

Kendra Summer Kisses Batik Shirt Dress by Sugarhill Brighton

The mum-of-two's Instagram fans wasted no time in showing their love for the outfit, with one writing: "Love your dress. Your witty sense of humour always brings joy." Another told her: "You always look amazing and the dresses seem to look better on you than they do on the retailers own website!" Kate also attracted a lot of attention from her male followers with her cheeky lip print. One fan said: "Few more kisses required I think!" Ooh er.

Photo credit: Instagram / Kate Garraway

The previous day Kate wowed in another vibrant dress – the orange, pink and blue Blair dress by Love Damsel. She posted: "And a wet & grey one at that but this @lovedamsel dress is making me feel seriously bright on @gmb."

