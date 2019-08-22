Tess Daly just wore the CHICEST jumpsuit for a day shopping in London We need to up our shopping outfit game

We want to go shopping with Tess Daly, please. Although we'd need to do a pre-shop for our shopping outfit first because her casual out-and-about look is SO stylish. The Strictly host's ensemble of choice for a family outing to the Lego store is like our Royal Ascot look. Just saying. Tess posted a snap of her gorgeous coral floral jumpsuit on her Instagram page, writing: "Next stop the Lego Store... @vernonkay #London#withthekids #schoolholidays." Wow. We don't know any mums who look that cool in the school holidays, and at the Lego Store?! We applaud you, Tess. Perhaps the star was off to a fancy lunch straight afterwards or maybe she'd just come from an important work breakfast.

Photo credit: Instagram / Tess Daly

Let's break down Tess' gorgeous look. First off, the jumpsuit. The vibrant coral shade looks amazing on Tess's golden summer skin. We're loving those spaghetti straps and flattering tie-belt, plus the tapered trousers. The mum-of-two, who is married to fellow TV presenter Vernon Kay, teamed the outfit with some nude sandals, aviator shades and carried a glam white handbag.

Photo credit: Instagram / Tess Daly

We've scoured the web for Tess' jumpsuit to no avail, unfortunately, and her followers are desperate to know too. One posted: "Outift is stunning. Where's it from please?" Another wrote: "Wow that’s your shopping outfit?! Mine is jeans & T-shirt." One fan told the star: "You look fabulous, such a great presenter and mummy x."

It's not long until Tess returns to our TV screens to host the next series of Strictly along with Claudia Winkleman. The pair recently filmed a short clip for the upcoming show which appeared on Tess' Instagram. Dressed up in chic black outfits, Tess wowed in a gorgeous sequinned mini-dress, while Claudia wore a cute blouse with a white pussy-bow and sequinned flares.