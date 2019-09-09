Holly Willoughby stuns in nude floral dress at the TV Choice Awards Holding onto the last bit of summer

Holly Willoughby isn't ready to say goodbye to summer just yet. The This Morning host looked sensational as always in a summery nude floral dress from Harvey Nicholas that featured a ruffled hem which fell just above her knees. Holly added a pair of leg-lengthening nude strappy heels from Gina and kept her accessories to a minimum, only wearing her engagement ring and wedding band. As usual, her hair was coiffed to perfection and worn down in loose waves and her makeup complimented her summer vibe, with a light smokey eye and some peach gloss on her lips.

Taking to Instagram to show off her outfit before heading to the awards, Holly posed up a storm alongside the caption: "Right TV Choice Awards... here I come... eek... belly full of butterflies." Holly was joined on the red carpet by her co-host Phillip Schofield, who looked dapper in a midnight blue checked suit. The pair joined a host of TV stars for the ceremony at London's Hilton Hotel, Park Lane, on Monday evening. Rochelle Humes arrived wearing a black jacket with baby pink lining and buttons, over a pink striped silk camisole, while Lorraine Kelly looked gorgeous in a floor-length metallic silver plunge dress and matching sandals.

Ahead of the ceremony, it was announced that Sir David Attenborough, 93, has been honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award. In a statement issued on Monday morning, TV Choice said they wanted to "show our appreciation and respect for the joy he's given us all over many decades of natural history television".

TV Choice said: "His lifetime’s work, played out to several generations of viewers, has made very TV show he’s made over an amazing 60-year career highly anticipated and enormously popular. Still working, learning and making programmes, Sir David Attenborough isn’t just a British hero, he's a global icon."

