This is what Holly Willoughby wore on her FIRST EVER This Morning show So retro!

Can you believe the legend that is Holly Willoughby has been on our This Morning screens for a whopping ten years? On Thursday, Holly, 38, shared the news on the show, with a clip of her with Philip when she was a lesser-known 28-year-old. Not much has changed, but we loved seeing what the mother-of-three wore way back when, which slightly differs from her fashion-forward frocks of today. Holly wore a white body-conscious dress with a square neck - which we have a feeling may have been from Roland Mouret. The 'Galaxy' dress was hugely popular around that time - with celebrities such as Carol Vorderman and Victoria Beckham wearing one. Holly has worn the designer on many occasions since then, so it's a fair bet.

What a throw-back! Holly wore a white dress on This Morning 10 years ago

On screen, Holly opened up about her first-ever day on This Morning, saying: "I'd just had Harry then, so Harry was about three months old I think, and I just remember this was one of the scariest things in my telly career I'd ever had to do. Because it's a huge show and I loved it as a viewer, so to come in that day and have to stand next to [Philip] as well, I mean the whole thing was just terrifying."

On Thursday's show, Holly wore a yellow Ghost dress

Back to her current look, Holly ended her working week in style, dazzling viewers with the most stunning yellow dress which came from luxury brand Ghost.

BUY IT NOW! £169, Ghost

Priced at £169, the 'Fleur' maxi dress has a handkerchief hem, frilly short sleeves and a keyhole back. We love the ditzy print - and the whole vibrant vibe looks fabulous with Holly's honey-toned locks.

MORE: Holly Willoughby does double denim on This Morning - and we want the lot

Keeping it simple, the blonde beauty added her favourite style of shoe - the nude high heel - and her makeup looked as glowing as ever. If you fancy treating yourself to this frock - don't hang about, because a few sizes have already sold out. Never underestimate the Holly effect...

READ: Holly Willoughby’s nails back-to-work dressing in amazing leopard print skirt

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.