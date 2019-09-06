Marks & Spencer has the perfect Autumn floral dress - just ask Holly Willoughby Warning - you WILL want this dress...

We are finally in September, which gives us a great excuse to put away the shorts and flimsy dresses and purchase new clothes! Holly Willoughby must feel the same; she shared a photograph on Instagram of her rocking a new, autumnal-inspired frock, which came from Marks & Spencer. We love the floaty shape and intricate bohemian-inspired print that gave it a real 70s feel. The flowing, midi-length is a great cut and we think the shirred detail at the waist is really flattering. Priced at £45, it's currently available online now in all sizes - but for how long is anybodies guess now Holly has been snapped in it.

Holly looked beautiful in her new Marks & Spencer dress

Taking to Instagram wearing the design, the 38-year-old wrote: "Ready for autumn? Wrap yourself in this 70s inspired floral midi. Proud as always to be part of the @marksandspencer family." Shoppers are already loving the dress - taking to the M&S website, one customer wrote: "I tried on the size 16 regular and it was perfect. It hits mid calf and has a fabulous elasticated waist and cuffs. There is a small high neck with buttons on the back and it's a lovely soft fabric. There is plenty of room underneath for another layer if needed. I plan on wearing it with trainers now and boots later on. Cant wait and it seems I am one of the first to have it. Very impressed with their autumn range. Well done M&S!"

As well as Holly, there's a new celebrity on board at the high street store - Line of Duty's Vicky McClure! The TV actress is one of the new models for the Autumn campaign and we think it's a great fit - Vicky is so chic.

Speaking about the dream partnership, she said: "It has been such an exciting experience to be a part of the Marks & Spencer Autumn campaign. M&S is at the heart of so many women’s wardrobes and lives, including my own, so it has been a real privilege to be involved."

