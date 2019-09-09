Holly Willoughby cosies up on This Morning in creamy knits Holly's ready for winter…

Holly Willoughby must have woken up chilly like the rest of us on Monday morning, as the blonde beauty decided to bring out her winter warmers in the form of a cream jumper and matching cream knitted skirt, which came from the royal's favourite online brand Maje. The top comes in at £185 and the matching skirt will set you back £210. Admittedly, it's not her cheapest of looks, but buying items like this does give you plenty of outfit options. Plus, it'll keep you warm! The 38-year-old decided to team the look with her trusty nude high heels. As always, her glam team were on hand to perfect her on-screen style; Angie Smith chose the look, her hair was coiffed by Ciler Peksah, while her makeup was applied by Patsy O’Neill.

Speaking of autumn wardrobes, Holly shared a photograph on Instagram on Friday of her rocking a new, autumnal-inspired frock, which came from Marks & Spencer - the high street store she has a partnership with. The floaty shape and intricate bohemian-inspired print gave it a real 70s feel. Priced at £45, it's currently available online now in all sizes - and even comes in a navy blue colourway, too.

Shoppers have a lot to say about the frock - it's had great reviews online.

One customer wrote: "Saw this on the M&S advert and it was love at first sight! Was desperately hoping it would stand up to the hype.. it definitely does.. will wear this to death A&W. Well done M&S, you have got yourself a new fan!" Another added: "Lovely stylish dress. Bang on trend. Lovely vibrant colours. All set for autumn now.keep them coming M&S!" Well, you really can't say fairer than that, can you?

