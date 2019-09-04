Holly Willoughby does double denim on This Morning - and we want the lot Holly pulls off this very tricky trend...

We love it when Holly Willoughby mixes it up with her wardrobe, and on Wednesday's This Morning, the ITV favourite decided to rock double denim - a Notoriously hard look to pull off. But of course, Holly managed it perfectly and has even inspired us in the process. The mother-of-three wore a shirt by J.Crew which cost £87 and tucked it into a pleated denim skirt by cool gal label Essentiel Antwerp which came in at £149.28. Holy is rarely seen without her nude shoes and her Office suede pumps went perfectly with the entire ensemble. Full Marks! One Instagram fan wrote: "This is the skirt of my dreams," and we couldn't agree more.

Holly looked dreamy in denim

Holly, 38, loves a bit of denim and even released a denim collection with Marks & Spencer in the spring which included denim skirts, shirts and even a boiler suit. Speaking about the range, Holly said: "I have always loved the simplicity of a denim dress and I live in a high-waisted skinny jeans at the weekend."

BUY IT NOW! Shirt, £87, J.Crew and Skirt, £149.28, Essentiel Antwerp

She added: "I am a huge fan of wearing different denim pieces together - effortless but with a cooler edge! If top-to-toe denim isn't for you, add a crisp white tee and a simple ankle boot, for a classic look that will see you through season after season."

It's been over a year since Holly teamed up with the high street store, and it sounds like it's her favourite collaboration to date. "If you ask my kids what my favourite shop is, they'll say Marks & Spencer's - whether it's buying food or clothes, I love it. So it was a no brainer and the perfect partnership for me, really. I have this thing where if I'm going to be taken away from my home life it has to be real believable and something I enjoy and this was all of those things. It's just been lovely to do it - super exciting."

