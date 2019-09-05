Amanda Holden shows us how to pull off neon green in style Bright tones never looked so chic...

Amanda Holden is back to business, enjoying her morning radio slots on Heart FM and we always love seeing what she wears. She may be behind the mic, but that doesn't mean her style ever falters. On Thursday, the mother-of-two decided to wear a very daring outfit indeed; a black mini skirt and a neon green, crew-neck jumper from Arket. The £55 design is a great way to embrace the neon green trend without overdoing it and we think it certainly gives the Britain's Got Talent star a fashion-forward look. Beauty wise, Amanda showed off her post-holiday tan and wore her famous blonde locks in a seriously funky, voluminous ponytail.

We loved Amanda's neon green jumper

It takes some confidence to wear what you want, and the 48-year-old has never felt more excited about fashion as she is now. Telling the Daily Mail, the blonde beauty explained: "Clothing is everything. It’s my armour. I dress for myself, nobody else. I love looking at what other people are wearing for inspiration, but I know what works for me. So many stylists over the years have tried (and sometimes succeeded) in putting me into outfits that don’t suit me or my body shape. These days, I stick with what I know makes me feel confident, whether that be a certain neckline, a fitted trouser, colour palate, highlighting a waist or simply comfortable-to-wear clothes and fabrics.I think the way you are perceived, rightly or wrongly, is based on how you look. So I treat it as armour so I can go out and face the world and battle each day."

BUY IT NOW! £55, Arket

Karl Willet is the talented stylist behind her professional wardrobe, and the pair have a great partnership.

MORE: Amanda Holden unveils ultra-chic living room makeover with luxe £2,500 sofa

In an interview with HELLO!, Karl explained: "Amanda is a dream to work with. She's a dream client, and a friend! She loves to take risks and be adventurous. Her approach to fashion and style is exciting for me - she is open to experiment and push the boundaries of previous years."

READ: Amanda Holden returns to work in a bodycon pink dress and her Instagram fans are very excited

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.