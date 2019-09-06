Amanda Holden delights Instagram fans in a £25 Zara ruffle blouse We love a high street bargain...

Amanda Holden embraced Fashion Friday in a big way at the end of the week, wearing a fabulous ruffle blouse from Zara. Designed in a lovely peach-tone, it has a funky high collar with a long ribbon attached - which can be tied round your neck - long sleeves, and of course, appliqué detail. Talk about making a statement! The blouse costs just £25.99 and luckily, all sizes are available online now in all sizes. Keeping it classic, she teamed the look with simple black trousers and black pointed high heel shoes. Fans loved the look and as always, flocked to Instagram to give the ensemble a 10/10 rating. We wished we look this radiant at this time of the morning - Amanda's radio show starts at 7am!

The mother-of-two's skin looked fresh and glowing - her makeup was applied by Lucy Heath, who also works with Vogue Williams and Caroline Flack. Taking to her Instagram page, she listed all the products she uses on the Britain's Got Talent star, and now we want the lot. For the eyes, she used Kevyn Aucoin brunette brow pencil, the Nars smudge proof eye primer, MAC Constructivist Paint Pot and the brand's Semi Sweet Palette, finished with a set of Ardell Double Demi Wispies. Base wise, Chantecaille Future Skin foundation was used, with NARS creamy concealer, Hourglass Radiant Light Powder, NARS Laguna bronzer and Orgasm blush (the very same used by the Duchess of Sussex!). And for her lips, Lucy applied the Iconic Nude lip liner, Urban Decay Stark Naked Lipstick and Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb.

Having great skin and her general well-being is really important to the 48-year-old, and she takes special care before Britain's Got Talent starts.

She explained on Instagram: "I try to detox twice a year for health benefits, one of them being before the BGT live shows. I’m used to it now so don’t experience any bad side effects. I really feel a great benefit. My skin glows, eyes are brighter and there is some weight loss but the most important thing is my mental state."

