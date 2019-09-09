Amanda Holden dazzles in leather and florals What a fabulous outfit...

Amanda Holden kicked off her working week in style, dazzling her 1.2 million Instagram followers with a brand new outfit.The 48-year-old gave Sandy from Grease a run for her money in £45 leather trousers by Sosandar and a lovely black and red floral top by Zara, which cost just £29.99. Result! We love it when our favourite celebrities rock a high street bargain. The top had a high collar and long puff sleeves with gathered cuffs, and the floral print gave a nod to some of AW19's biggest catwalk trends. The stylish star also garnered plenty of Instagram likes and thumbs-up emojis in the comments section.

We loved Amanda's latest look

This is the second time in under a week the ITV favourite has worn Zara - it's clearly one of her go-to stores when she's having a little afternoon shop. On Friday, the mother-of-two stunned fans in a peach-toned ruffle blouse from Zara which had a funky high collar with a long ribbon attached.

BUY IT NOW! £29.99, Zara

Talk about making a statement! The blouse set her back just £25.99 and luckily, all sizes are still available online. Keeping it classic, she teamed the look with simple black trousers and black pointed high heel shoes.

BUY IT NOW! £45, Sosandar

Amanda's radio show starts at 7am so we imagine she has a pretty early wake-up time - oh, how we wish we could look this radiant in the early hours of the morning.

MORE: 10 amazing suits on the high street that will make you feel like a total boss

Amanda and Alesha Dixon were back on our screens at the weekend as they appeared on Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions. The show sees past contestants of Britain’s Got Talent and the spin-off shows from across the world compete against each other. And as much as we love seeing the acts, we love seeing the ladies in their glitzy dresses just that little bit more.

READ: Christine Lampard nails striped chic in majorly stylish Zara dress

Amanda, in particular, decided to don a jaw-dropping white dress by Jean-Louis Sabaji Couture which had a built-in corset, layers of tulle, a asymmetrical neckline and was finished with a big black bow.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.