Holly Willoughby rocks Downton Abbey glam in ladylike Whistles dress Could the This Morning star be the next Lady Mary?

On Thursday, Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby hosted a special episode live from Highclere Castle - the location Downton Abbey was filmed. The pair were joined by Jim Carter, who plays Mr Carson and newcomer Tuppence Middleton who portrays Lucy Smith. Holly and Phil explored the castle and Kelly Brook hosted a gardening segment from the stunning grounds. Oh how we loved the change of scenery! Holly, 38, dressed for the occasion and her frock was particularly retro - looking like it was straight out of the 20s. The Floral Map Print Silk Dress from Whistles cost £299 and is made from a patterned cream silk fabric with contrasting burgundy trims. We love the long shape and tiered length. The ITV favourite added a burgundy coat from Jigsaw which set her back £350 and her favourite nude high heels. The stunning star looked like she could be part of the cast, don't you think?

Lady of the Manor!

Costume designer Anna Robbins is in charge of the outfits that feature in the film and the TV series, and HELLO! caught up with her as she spilled on all the style secret that go on behind the scenes.

Anna explained that problems can arise when the actors take a liking to certain costume pieces: "You have to keep a beady eye on the cast members who you know might be sort of favouring a certain thing," she admits.

Anna reveals that the items that actors always tend to run off with are their wedding bands - oops! "Actors sometimes leave in a rush and then you get a frantic phone call from their driver saying, 'she's got her tiara on!' or 'she's forgotten to take her wedding band off!!'

When it comes to the new film - out 13 September - the Downtown designer revealed we should look out for the spectacular ball gowns that appear in some of the scenes. Anna said: "Seeing all the ballgowns together, as an ensemble, it's really successful and is something I am really proud of." We can't wait to check it out….

