Holly Willoughby stuns This Morning viewers in See by Chloe A designer look for the This Morning star...

Holly Willoughby has been wearing so much colour recently, that it was quite the shock to see her rocking navy blue on Wednesday's This Morning! The ITV favourite decided to wear a slightly more luxurious outfit - her blue ruffle top and trousers came from designer brand See By Chloe, as were her trousers. The top comes in at £250, and the trousers £235, available at Fenwick. We love the ruffle detail on the knitted top and the tailored finish of the trousers. We like how versatile this look is; both separates could also be teamed with other items. Fans headed to Holly's Instagram to find out where to buy the look, but were confused as they couldn't find the items online. Luckily, her stylist - Angie Smith - provided a swipe up link on her own account so fans could buy the outfit directly.

Holly looked stunning in her navy outfit

It's unusual to see the 38-year-old in trousers, after all, there was a time the presenter never wore them. Thanks to Angie though, Holly is more averse to giving them a go.

BUY IT NOW! Top, £250, and Trousers, £235, See by Chloe at Fenwick

Speaking to HELLO! in 2018, the blonde beauty revealed that she will forever be thankful to Angie for introducing her to high-waisted trousers, which now take pride of place in her wardrobe. "You know, I never thought that I was going to wear trousers ever in my life, I thought I was just, you know, a fat bottomed girl who was never going to wear a trouser."

MORE: Marks & Spencer has the perfect Autumn floral dress - just ask Holly Willoughby

She added: "It was better to wear a dress or a skirt and that was it, and then I was introduced to a high-waisted trouser with a bit of elastic in it and it literally changed my life and my wardrobe. I could wear shirts tucked in and I was like 'Wow, and I love it!' and things like that I would never have done, had I not been pushed in that direction."

READ: This is what Holly Willoughby wore on her FIRST EVER This Morning show

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.