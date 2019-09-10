Holly Willoughby delights This Morning viewers with her £15 Zara ruffle top Holly's latest outfit is a bit of a bargain!

Fresh from her appearance at the TV Choice Awards on Monday evening, Holly Willoughby looked fresh and flawless on This Morning the following day, and her outfit had a distinctively high street edge. The 38-year-old wore a dusky pink corduroy skirt by Warehouse - which was priced at £32 and a black floral ruffle top by Zara, which is currently on sale for just £15.99. Result! The printed, round neck blouse had puff sleeves, elastic cuffs, matching ruffle appliqué detail. It certainly gave her whole look a Victorian finish. The top was extremely sheer, so the ITV star wore a simple black vest top underneath. She finished the look with a pair of black leather boots by Maje.

The outfit Holly wore at the TV Choice awards had a very summery edge. Made in a mustard-toned shade, the Harvey Nicholas number had a ruffled hem which fell just above her knees and a high neckline.

Holly added a pair of leg-lengthening nude strappy heels from Gina and kept her accessories to a minimum. Her hair was styled with plenty of volume and her makeup complimented her sunshine vibe, with a light smokey eye and a hint of peach lip gloss.

Ahead of the event, Holly took to the 'gram to show off her outfit and wrote: "Right TV Choice Awards... here I come... eek... belly full of butterflies." Holly was joined on the red carpet by her co-host Phillip Schofield, who looked dapper in a midnight blue checked suit.

The pair joined a host of TV stars for the ceremony at London's Hilton Hotel, Park Lane, on Monday evening. Rochelle Humes arrived suited and booted wearing a black jacket with baby pink lining and buttons, while Lorraine Kelly looked gorgeous in a floor-length metallic silver plunge dress and matching sandals.

