Amanda Holden's navy polka-dot dress is ideal for a party & Instagram fans agree

Amanda Holden looked incredible on Friday morning, wowing fans in a very ladylike dress! The Britain's Got Talent host decided to rock a midi-cut, navy dress from the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite high street store, L.K.Bennett. The sleeveless frock was of the sleeveless variety and skimmed the TV's star's incredible figure. Teaming the looking with black high heels and wearing her hair in a loose, curled style, Amanda looked top-notch! Fans took to Instagram to give the blonde beauty's look a five-star rating. Sadly, this dress is a past-season buy but the brand has plenty of polka-dot dresses that look similar - keep scrolling.

The man behind this look is Karl Willet - the only stylist the presenter works with. When we caught up with Karl, he revealed what it's like to get Amanda dressed for an event. We also asked him the cheapest clothing hack he swears by, and we were excited to discover it has a link to a certain Mrs Hinch! "Zoflora! It's amazing for a quick refresh if you can't wash a garment. Mix one cap of Zoflora with one cap of vodka and top up with cold water to create a fabric spray." Hinchers would be proud…

Amanda and Karl have a great working relationship, especially during the Britain's Got Talent live shows. "Amanda is a dream to work with," he revealed. "She's a dream client, and a friend! She loves to take risks and be adventurous. Her approach to fashion and style is exciting for me - she is open to experiment and push the boundaries of previous years."

One of the things we love about the mother-of-two's looks is how accessible her wardrobe is - she often chooses clothes that are easy to get hold of. Karl explained: " I would describe Amanda's style as fresh, summery, elegant and she proves you can still look chic and be comfortable at the same time. Our purpose is to inspire every day woman to re- create these looks from the high street."

