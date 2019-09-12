Amanda Holden looks SO chic in £38 yellow Topshop mini dress The ITV stuns in a high street buy once again

The sun was back out on Thursday and Amanda Holden decided to embrace the weather wearing a beautiful yellow dress which came from Topshop. The £38 design featured an on-trend paisley print, ruffle neckline and was cut in a mini style, showing off the 48-year-old's perfect pins. Bringing the glam, she added black high heels by Christian Louboutin. The dress is currently available online in all sizes should you wish to invest. You could even make it work in the autumn by adding back boots and tights, teamed with a camel jacket. Fans took to the comment section to praise her for working a high street look. One follower wrote: "I love the fact you wear high street brands and keep it real, instead of clothes we can only dream about buying."

Amanda brought the sunshine in her yellow frock

It's been a busy week for The Britain's Got Talent star - she jumped out of a plane on Tuesday with her mother Judy, 69, her sister Debbie and 17-year-old Charlotte Hatton – who sadly lost her mum to cancer.

Amanda's daredevil stunt took place in Brackley, and all funds raised are being donated to Global’s Make Some Noise campaign – which helps to make the lives of disadvantaged children across the UK better.

The ITV favourite spoke frankly about her experience, saying: "I'm going to be honest with you and say that I found an overwhelming sense of calm as we went up in the plane. It felt like the most incredible experience and a dream come true and real box ticked. The guys who looked after us were so calm and collected and all of us were in great spirits flying up into the sky it felt very serene when the doors open and I had absolutely no worries about just jumping out." So brave!

