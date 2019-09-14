Alesha Dixon glams up her baby bump in bold dress and big jewellery on Britain's Got Talent The BGT star nails maternity chic

The beautiful Alesha Dixon may be pregnant with her second child, but that doesn't mean she has let her glamorous style crown slip! The ITV favourite lit up the screen on Saturday evening's Britain's Got Talent: The Champions in a stunning new outfit which showed off her baby bump in all its glory. The 40-year-old wore a black dress with a dramatic large pink bow as she took her seat on the panel and we think she has never looked better. As ever, her look for the show was put together by her stylist Laury Smith, who knows how much her client loves ultra-glam mini frocks and sparkly accessories.

Alesha is expecting a baby with her partner Azuka Ononye

We are always in awe of Alesha's enviable complexion on-screen, and Saturday's show was no different. If you're wondering about the star's flawless skin, she says her secret is all about confidence. She told HELLO! in 2017: "I admire people that are confident in their own skin, and have a greater understanding that beauty is from within, and joyful individuals that radiate goodness - that to me, is beauty." Of her favourite products, she added: "The first product I reach for in the morning is Sisley Face Cream and I couldn't live without coconut oil, but Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream comes a close second."

MORE: Alesha Dixon's baby bump evolution! See how her bump has grown

The heavily-pregnant star has always had a great sense of style

The former Strictly Come Dancing winner said she has a few beauty regrets, but her biggest is when she looks back of pictures of her in girlband Misteeq. "I used to wear too much; too much make-up, too many colours in my hair, and now I've learned, the older that I've got that less is more."

READ: Inside Britain's Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon's house

When it comes to pampering herself, there is one treatment the mother-of-one can't be without. The star loves to pamper herself. "I love facials! They really hydrate your skin and make you feel so good."