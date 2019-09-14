Amanda Holden channels Morticia Addams on Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions The ITV star looks so chic...

How incredible did Amanda Holden look on Saturday evening? The beautiful 48-year-old took to the stage for the latest instalment of Britain's Got Talent: The Champions and we can't get over how stunning her dress was. Stealing the show, the mother-of-two's bold frock was by Israeli designer Galia Lahav. The black dress featured a deep V-cut and Amanda teamed it with Stephen Webster jewellery and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes. Beauty wise, the blonde star rocked a sexy smoky eye, a flawless base and a smattering of highlighter. Her hair was worn straight. Karl Willet is the stylist behind Amanda's look and he always has a great vision.

Amanda has always had a great eye for style

HELLO! spoke with Karl, who told us what it's like dressing Amanda for the big live shows. "Amanda is a dream to work with. She's a dream client, and a friend! She loves to take risks and be adventurous. Her approach to fashion and style is exciting for me - she is open to experiment and push the boundaries of previous years." Amanda loves to push the boat out and try new things - something Karl recognises. "I wanted to elevate Amanda's style this year so our main focus is couture fashion."

MORE: Amanda Holden's navy polka-dot dress is ideal for a party & Instagram fans agree

Amanda rocked a bold look on Saturday's episode

We would have thought getting ready to step out on stage in front of all those people (not to mention viewers) must be pretty time-consuming. But Karl said the TV star is super quick at pulling her glad rags on!. "She is fast! Kyle explained. "Clothing wise it's minutes and we are out the door."

READ: Amanda Holden looks SO chic in £38 yellow Topshop mini dress

Amanda and her co-star Alesha Dixon always look so chic, but their dresses never really cross over. "Sometimes we discuss colours, but both ladies have a unique style so we never fear a clash." And when we asked Karl if boss Simon Cowell has a say in the ladies' wardrobes, it's pretty clear he doesn't. "No! Never!" he laughed.