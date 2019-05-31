Alesha Dixon stuns in slinky golden dress for Britain's Got Talent semi-final Ultra-glam, as ever!

Alesha Dixon looked totally gorgeous for the last semi-final of Britain's Got Talent on Friday! The star, who recently announced she is pregnant with her second child, dressed her sweet baby bump in a figure-hugging golden dress, teamed with neutral heels and a glossy blowdry. Is this her best outfit yet? As ever, her look for the show was put together by her stylist Laury Smith, who has chosen a number of ultra-glam mini dresses for Alesha to wear during the live shows so far.

Alesha's glittering dress

The judge looked totally radiant as she arrived on stage with co-stars Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell and David Walliams. Of course, it was only during Monday's first live semi-final that Alesha wowed audiences by announcing her pregnancy!

Presenters Ant and Dec were the ones to break the news at the beginning of the show, by performing a Morecambe and Wise-style opener and dropping in the pregnancy announcement. Going to Alesha afterwards, the star revealed she was over the moon to be carrying her second baby. We've been loving her maternity style so far, wouldn’t you agree?

Behind the scenes with co-judges David and Amanda

Friday's look comes after a number of glittering and metallic outfits from the star – most memorably, a pink sequin mini dress for Thursday night's show. Alesha posed with her five-year-old daughter Azura backstage, who adorably placed her hand protectively over her mum's growing bump.

If you're wondering about Alesha's flawless skin, she says her secret is all about confidence. She told HELLO! In 2018: "I admire people that are confident in their own skin, and have a greater understanding that beauty is from within, and joyful individuals that radiate goodness - that to me, is beauty." Of her favourite products, she added: "The first product I reach for in the morning is Sisley Face Cream and I couldn't live without coconut oil, but Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream comes a close second."