BGT judge Alesha Dixon's stunning Hertforshire home could rival a wellness retreat The Britain's Got Talent judge has an epic home gym and luxurious décor

Britain's Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon, 43, has an incredible sense of style, so it comes as no surprise her lavish Hertfordshire mansion is the epitome of elegance.

Alesha lives with her husband Azuka Ononye, 41, and their two gorgeous girls, Azura Sienna, eight, and Anaya Safiya, two. When she's not working the camera on set, lighting up our screens on BGT or in the US, the mother-of-two occasionally shares glimpses inside their lavish family home on social media, showing immaculate touches including a £1,800 mirror and her very own fully-equipped gym.

Scroll on to take a look inside the former Strictly Come Dancing star's epic Hertfordshire mansion...

Alesha couldn't resist showing off a new interiors purchase last year – a Timothy Oulton Inception mirror, which has a unique lighting surround and £1,800 price tag. Her Britain's Got Talent co-star Amanda Holden is also a fan of the brand, and recently bought one of their pendant lights for her dining room renovation.

If you're wondering how the star maintains her killer abs and impressive, gym-honed silhouette, lucky Alesha has her own gym in her home, which appears to lead out to her back garden. The state-of-the-art space has floor-to-ceiling mirrors and wooden flooring, with mats, a bench, weights and cardio equipment, as well as a television mounted on the wall.

Lingerie-clad Alesha previously shared a peek inside her bedroom, showing her dark wooden flooring and chic white furnishings.

Alesha shared a snap of her incredible walk-in wardrobe to Instagram, showing off a corner dedicated solely for her enviable shoe collection. Looks just like a scene out of the Kardashians to us...

Alesha took to Instagram to share a cute photo of her daughter Azura in what appears to be her bedrom. The BGT star brightens her children's room with pastel colours, fairy lights and fun feature walls, whilst still keeping the chic wooden floors and natural, soft furnishings to match the rest of the house.

Alesha has several luxurious home accessories on display, including a Jo Malone candle, a silver Buddha statue and unique mirror.

Alesha's kitchen boasts a beautiful, bright open space with a central island - perfect for entertaining. The songsress shared an adorable snap to mark her daughter's first birthday - and we're loving the glamorous pendant lights and luxe bar stools.

The singer's Strictly Come Dancing glitterball trophy is on display on a shelf alongside a Graduate Fashion Week Global Ambassador ornament and a MOBO award.

