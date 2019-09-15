Victoria Beckham supported by David and her children at London Fashion Week show We want all the Victoria Beckham SS20 collection!

Victoria Beckham showcased her SS20 collection on Sunday during London Fashion Week, and as ever her family stepped out to support her. Sitting on the front row and beaming with pride were David Beckham and their four children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper – who looked more grown-up than ever! The eight-year-old looked adorable dressed in a floral print dress, and wore her hair up in a bun as she sat next to American Vogue editor Anna Wintour. Harper has been showing a flair for fashion from a young age, and attended her first fashion show aged just four, where she sat on the FROW in New York to watch Victoria's show while they were living out in the States. Just before the show started, Victoria shared a sweet photo of herself with Harper on Instagram, and wrote next to it: "My number one guest."

Harper Beckham looked adorable in a floral dress at Victoria's fashion show

For next season, Victoria wanted to create clothes that would be easy to wear by women on a day-to-day basis. Ahead of the show, she said: "Lightness, easiness, freedom. Those are the ideas I was thinking of for #VBSS20. It’s about dynamic women today, women in motion. Controlled and free, living life, reality and believability. There is always a duality in women, moving between different ideas, different moods. I want clothes that move with a woman, that move with her life."

Victoria couldn't have been happier that her daughter was at her show

In 2017, Victoria was honoured an OBE for her services to the fashion industry, being handed the accolade by Prince William during a ceremony at Buckingham Palace. After the ceremony, where she was joined by husband David Beckham and her parents, Jackie and Tony Adams, she said: "It was an absolute pleasure to be at Buckingham Palace today. I'm proud to be British, honoured and humbled to receive my OBE from the Duke of Cambridge. If you dream big and work hard you can accomplish great things. I'm so happy to share this very special occasion with my parents and husband; without their love and support, none of this would be possible."

Victoria's fashion empire also boasts a secondary diffusion line Victoria, Victoria Beckham. Famous fans of her label include her close friend Eva Longoria and fellow A-listers Gwyneth Paltrow, Sienna Miller and Blake Lively, as well as The Voice UK host Emma Willis - who more often than not is seen rocking a VB trouser suit on the days she presents live TV.

It's been an incredibly busy time for Victoria, who launched her first beauty line on Saturday. It features a smoky eye collection, including a Royal shade that Victoria wore to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding last May. There is also a sparkly Lid Lustre which sells for just £28 and is inspired by Victoria's love of crystals. The ex-Spice Girl let her fans know that the exciting new collection would be launching on 14 September in an Instagram post, writing: "I have been talking about this for a long long time but it is finally happening!!! Head over to @victoriabeckhambeauty, so much exciting news to share with you xxx Kisses VB."

