The £20 Marks & Spencer dungarees Harper Beckham just made VERY cool

Little Harper Beckham turns eight this week and as cute as she is; we really, really love seeing an insight into her wardrobe and all her cool outfits. On Monday evening, Victoria Beckham shared a picture of her and her daughter, who came to help out on one of her mother's shoots. Victoria, 45, looked amazing in her black dress and smouldering eye makeup whilst Harper perched on her lap, wearing a white T-shirt and a pair of blush pink dungarees - which came from Marks & Spencer, and had a price tag of £20.No, we can't believe it either. VB wrote alongside the snap: "Today I had a little guest on set! Shooting #VictoriaBeckhamBeauty with mummy. Kisses Harper Seven x #VBbeauty #HarperSeven"

Former Spice Girl Victoria and Harper definitely have a bond when it comes to fashion. Back in May, the pair took a stylish trip to the Victoria & Albert museum, where they headed to the Dior Exhibition. Victoria posed with her daughter in front of the exhibit's sign and little Harper looked delighted - wearing a printed dress and super-cute headband, with one leg popped to the side. SO cute. Victoria dressed head-to-toe in black, rocking simple black skinny jeans and a black t-shirt, with super high heels. What a chic pair! Looking as proud as punch, the fashion designer captioned the shot: "Special time with mummy tonight at the @vamuseum #DiorDesignerOfDreams Exhibition. x Kisses"

And in April, the wife of David Beckham filmed her daughter drawing designer sketches.

In a video on Instagram, the top of Harper's hair could just be seen as she pointed to each sketch which looked surprisingly detailed for such a young child. Sketching is a key factor in a fashion designer's process – something that Harper has no doubt picked up from her successful mother.

