Harper Beckham looks as chic as can be in the cutest Zara denim dress

Harper Beckham has to be one of the best-dressed eight-year-olds we've ever seen. The daughter of David and Victoria Beckham loves her clothes and has worn everything from Burberry trench coats to little black dressesSo with that in mind, you can imagine our surprise when we spotted the youngest of the Beckham brood wearing a fabulous denim smock dress on holiday in Italy which came from one of our favourite high street stores - Zara. The denim design cost just £19.99 from the brand's hugely popular kids section and all sizes are currently available. With its flowing sleeves and shirred neckline, it's an easy summer holiday frock as it won't crease and is super light. We wish it came in adult sizes too……

Harper looked so cute in her denim dress

They say the apple never falls far from the tree and Harper has shown fans that she loves fashion just as much as her stylish mother. Just last month, the former Spice Girl shared a snap of her youngest child relaxing with a copy of Vogue! Harper looked engrossed in the magazine and her mum couldn't have been prouder.

In the caption, the former Spice Girl simply wrote: "Proud" accompanied by a series of crying with laughter emojis. Harper is certainly no stranger to the fashion industry and is a regular on the FROW during fashion week when Victoria's collections are showcased. After all, the little girl went to her first show age four and often sits next to American Vogue editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour.

And let's not forget, back in May, VB and Harper took a stylish trip to the Victoria & Albert museum, where they headed to the Dior Exhibition. The 45-year-old posed with her daughter in front of the exhibit's sign and little Harper looked delighted - wearing a printed dress and super-cute headband, with one leg popped to the side whilst her mother rocked her tradmark classic black attire. Looking as proud as punch, the fashion designer captioned the snap: "Special time with mummy tonight at the @vamuseum #DiorDesignerOfDreams Exhibition. x Kisses"

