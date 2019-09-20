Amanda Holden just styled her Zara maxi dress in the cleverest way The Britain's Got Talent star is a high street hottie...

Amanda Holden has worn a variety of glam looks this week, but on Friday the ITV favourite decided to go casual, teaming a green 1970 Bella Freud jumper over a navy blue Zara dress, giving the illusion she was wearing a skirt. Genius! We've tracked down the dress online and it cost £49.99 and is available in all sizes. The A-line frock had a straight neckline, thin straps and can be worn a variety of ways - with a jacket, trainer or heels. Stunning! As always, Amanda's makeup looked as flawless as ever and her mane of hair was a mass of coiffed curls. Impressive, considering her early start time on Heart FM...

We loved Amanda's casual look

The mother-of-two works with one stylist - Karl Willet - and the pair are great friends. HELLO! Interviewed the talented professional, who spilled the beans on what it's like working with the Britain's Got Talent star. When we asked him what the cheapest clothing hack he swears by is, we were excited to discover it has a link to a certain Mrs. Hinch! "Zoflora!! It's amazing for a quick refresh if you can't wash a garment! Mix one cap of Zoflora with onecap of vodka and top up with cold water to create a fabric spray." Who would have thought it? Amanda, a hincher!

One of the things we love about the mother-of-two's daily looks, is they are are always accessible and her clothes are often easy to get hold of. Kyle explained: " I would describe Amanda's style as fresh, summery, elegant and she proves you can still look chic and be comfortable at the same time. Our purpose is to inspire every day woman to re create these looks from the high street."

And you may be surprised to know, the 48-year-old is speedy when it comes to getting ready, too. "She is fast! Kyle explained. "Clothing wise it's minutes and we are out the door."

