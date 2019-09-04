Need a floral shirt dress? Amanda Holden's Zara steal is the talk of Instagram Amanda loves a high street buy...

Amanda Holden's daily wardrobe rivals Holly Willoughby's these days! We love seeing the looks she wears each day and on Tuesday, she looked incredible in a stunning green shirt dress that came from high street store Zara. The green tone went perfectly with the white flowers that were emblazoned on the front. With its long sleeves and elegant midi-length, you could take it from day to evening with a simple shoe change or adding a belt. Priced at £49.99, it's currently available online in all sizes - which is always music to our ears! Fans loved the frock as much as us, with legions of followers showering her look with praise on Instagram.

Greensleeves! Amanda looked incredible in her Zara dress

On Wednesday, the mother-of-two decided to keep it simple in a sleek pair of jeans, black pumps and a black slogan T-shirt which said: "Never Off Duty" in white. It came from online store Mama Life London and you can pick it up for just £26. This isn't the first time the Britain's Got Talent star has made a statement with a T-shirt like this; back in July, the 48-year-old fashionista chose a white top that said 'SISTERHOOD' on the front in bold metallic letters. We are loving the empowering slogans.

And let's not forget what the blonde beauty wore on Monday! After returning from her sun-drenched holiday, she decided to she make her way back to Heart Radio in style, wearing a bright pink, bodycon dress from her new range with Fenn Wright Manson. Known as the 'Deborah' dress, the vibrant fitted frock showed off Amanda's golden glow and her incredibly toned figure.

Priced at £199, the dress isn't cheap but it's a timeless number that can be worn again and again. Amanda teamed the hot pink dress with nude heels and wore her hair in a sleek and straight style. We wished we looked like that before 9am...

